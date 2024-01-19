No Customary Restrictions On Republic Day In Kashmir: Div Com

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday
that there are no plans by the administration to impose any restrictions or to cut off internet connectivity on January
26 in the valley. He
urged the public to attend the Republic Day function at Bakshi Stadium in large numbers.
Highlighting the shift from the past when restrictions were deemed necessary for maintaining law and order, the Divisional Commissioner said
that Kashmir has advanced to the point where the government could do away with restrictions on the Republic Day eve.“The days are long gone,” he said.
Bidhuri said that honoring Republic Day in line with the interests of the country is a collective responsibility of all Indian citizens, He hoped that the people of Kashmir would observe the event in the same manner as they observed the Independence Day last year with enthusiasm.
“I would like to reiterate our worthy LG's appeal to the public to attend the Republic Day function in large numbers at Bakshi Stadium on January 26. This is your festival and we want this to be celebrated with great enthusiasm,” Div Com told reporters here.
“What they must do is bring their identity cards with them and show up in big numbers for the event at Bakshi Stadium,” Bidhuri added. Read Also IGP Kashmir Reviews Arrangements For R-Day Celebrations Security Beefed Up In Jammu Ahead Of R-Day, Ram Temple Event Replying to a query on security arrangements in Srinagar, he said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place while the number of security forces has also been stepped up as per requirement.
