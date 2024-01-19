No Customary Restrictions On Republic Day In Kashmir: Div Com

Highlighting the shift from the past when restrictions were deemed necessary for maintaining law and order, the Divisional Commissioner said

that Kashmir has advanced to the point where the government could do away with restrictions on the Republic Day eve.“The days are long gone,” he said.

Bidhuri said that honoring Republic Day in line with the interests of the country is a collective responsibility of all Indian citizens, He hoped that the people of Kashmir would observe the event in the same manner as they observed the Independence Day last year with enthusiasm.

“I would like to reiterate our worthy LG's appeal to the public to attend the Republic Day function in large numbers at Bakshi Stadium on January 26. This is your festival and we want this to be celebrated with great enthusiasm,” Div Com told reporters here.

“What they must do is bring their identity cards with them and show up in big numbers for the event at Bakshi Stadium,” Bidhuri added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now