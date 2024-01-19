Xi's Taiwan Rhetoric Backfired At The Ballot Box

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese officials tout“Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy” as“epoch-making” and praise the“great insight” of Xi's“Global Security Initiative.” When it comes to Taiwan, however, Xi appears stuck with a misguided and failing policy as underscored by the results of the island's January 13 elections.

China's policy holds that Taiwan must subordinate itself to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government in Beijing, handing over control of its foreign relations.

Until this happens, the PRC will inflict pain through military pressure, economic coercion and restriction of Taiwan's international privileges.

In the latest example, Nauru announced on January 15 that it would sever diplomatic relations with Taipei and recognize Beijing.

The PRC presumably engineered the switch as a reaction to Taiwan's voters selecting the presidential candidate least preferred by Beijing.

If it determines that voluntary unification has become impossible, China will go to war to forcibly annex Taiwan. PRC officials continue to say they will implement in Taiwan the same“one country, two systems” principle under which Hong Kong authorities are now imprisoning peaceful protestors, including some who merely stood outside holding blank pieces of paper.

Apparently thinking it would sweeten the deal, China's ambassador to France said in 2022 that, after unification, China would carry out“re-education” in Taiwan. This“choose me or I'll kill you” approach had a predictable counterproductive influence on Taiwan's elections.

There was considerable unhappiness in Taiwan with the relatively anti-China Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The opposition accused the DPP leadership of corruption and suppression of dissent.

Young adults are disillusioned with the government's failure to make housing more affordable. The supply of electricity has become unreliable because of the DPP's controversial aversion to nuclear power.

Many Taiwan citizens strongly support the principle that no one political party should monopolize governance, and the DPP has held the presidency for the last eight years.

Despite these headwinds, current Vice President Lai Ching-te, the DPP candidate, won the presidential election, largely on the strength of the DPP's anti-China stance.

Lai Ching-te of the DPP won Taiwan's January 13, 2024, presidential election. Image: CNN Screengrab

Both the PRC government and Taiwan's other large political party, the Kuomintang (KMT), argued that voting for Lai and the DPP was tantamount to voting for war. But Lai's victory indicates this argument did not sufficiently persuade Taiwan's voters that drawing closer to China would increase their security.

Surveys of public opinion on Taiwan show overwhelming, and increasing, support for two ideas:



First, most of Taiwan's people identify as“Taiwanese” rather than“Chinese.” They see themselves as a distinct nationality with a different political culture from that of mainland Chinese. Second, they want the status quo of a de facto but not de jure independent Taiwan to continue indefinitely. Beijing exercises no authority over Taiwan, but Taiwan continues to honor the Republic of China constitution, which stipulates links to mainland China.

The KMT proposed seeking peace with China through dialogue, economic integration and affirming that Taiwan is a part of China.

Lai and the DPP maintained that closer economic links with China would endanger Taiwan's autonomy and put at risk its civil liberties.

Instead, they called for economic diversification away from China, more robust military defenses, and closer relationships with the United States and other democracies to protect Taiwan from takeover by the PRC.