Air India's New Amenity Kits, Bedding, Tableware, And More

Air India on Thursday unveiled a host of guest enhancements designed to create an exceptional passenger experience across cabin classes on international long-haul flights.

The airline revealed new amenity kits, a luxurious and sustainable bedding refresh, as well as new Chinaware, cutlery, and glassware that will roll out on medium and long-haul international flights, starting mid-2024 when its A350-900 enters international commercial operations.

All new amenity kits, refreshed bed linens, and the new chinaware and glassware will be seen on board Air India's international flights from mid-2024, a vast majority of which will be operated by widebody aircraft, including A350s, B777s, and B787s. The rollout will begin when the A350 starts operating international commercial flights.

Ferragamo, the world-renowned Italian luxury fashion house, has designed amenity kits exclusively for Air India. The First class kit additionally includes an Eau de Parfum. Air India is the world's first airline to have amenity kits in Ferragamo's new brand identity.

The airline's award-winning amenity kit for Premium Economy guests, has been refreshed to incorporate the Air India Red colour in its design, and includes skincare essentials by the renowned Swedish label, Verso. Economy class amenity kits – to be provided only on ultra-long-haul flights - include an eye mask, socks, and hand lotion, and are made using premium quality recyclable and reusable Kraft paper, said the airline.

First and Business class guests will continue to enjoy Air India's award-winning and refreshed loungewear by TUMI.

Guests in First and Business class will be provided specially made and designed linen, inspired by the airline's new global brand identity, said Air India.“This includes duvets that are sustainable and lightweight, and mattress toppers crafted with premium multi-layer material, including a memory foam layer,” it added.

The lightweight and durable materials of the chinaware feature subtle brand elements such as intricate Mandala patterns and India-inspired designs, said the airline. Noteworthy items in the collection include a uniquely India-inspired tiffin box-shaped salt-pepper cruet set with a gold finish, promising to delight guests from all corners of the world.

