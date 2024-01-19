Psyclarity Health Massachusetts Expands Its Mental Health And Addiction Treatment Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Psyclarity Health, a leading behavioral health service provider, has broadened its services to include comprehensive, compassionate, and gender-specific care for women.

SAUGUS, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024

has always been a

go-to resource for those seeking effective addiction and mental health treatment for men. Now, these resources have been expanded with treatment modalities and staff tailored specifically for women.

The expansion comes as the growing need for safe spaces where women can face their addiction becomes more evident. When national research started to include women in the 1990s, researchers quickly found that men and women not only respond differently to substance use, but they have different needs when it comes to substance abuse treatment.

Today, more and more data demonstrates the polarity required by men and women when approaching rehabilitation, recovery, and reintegration into their everyday lives. Psyclarity Health aims to fulfill these needs by offering access to state-of-the-art addiction treatment services tailored to any patient, regardless of their gender needs.

There is an intricate relationship between substance abuse and mental health disorders, often referred to as dual diagnosis. Psyclarity Health's treatment approach encompasses both these aspects, understanding that they are interwoven and must be addressed simultaneously for successful recovery.

"We know the hopelessness that comes with addiction. The loneliness and feeling that no one will understand. People cling to the slim hope that maybe someone can help them out of this ordeal. We're here to help." - Marc Mahoney, Program Manager at Psyclarity Health, MA.

Psyclarity Health also incorporates trauma-informed care into its treatment programs. Traumatic experiences play a significant role in addiction and are often a barrier to recovery. Psyclarity Health's trauma-informed care model is designed to create an environment of safety, empowerment, and healing, aiming to understand and respond to the effects of all types of trauma at the core.

The facility offers a wide range of evidence-based treatment options, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and family therapy. Their team of addiction and mental health experts is trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma and respond by integrating this into policies, procedures, and practices.

They are also equipped to identify and treat a wide range of mental health disorders. The programs offered by Psyclarity Health are designed to address a range of co-occurring mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar, PTSD, eating disorders, and others. Psyclarity Health offers both inpatient and outpatient treatment options, allowing patients to receive the level of care that best suits their needs.

"In the end, this is a community problem and needs a community solution. This is why we incorporate an aftercare program. The aim is to connect people with mental health care providers and recovery resources in their area, to give them as many opportunities to reintegrate with their community." - Marc Mahoney

Women can benefit greatly from having a supportive space where they can communicate and connect with gender-informed clinicians. This is especially true when dealing with topics such as motherhood, family and children, romantic relationships, partners, and the experience of being a woman in the workplace and learning life skills. In short, women can recover more effectively from addiction in the right environment.

Psyclarity Health aims to ensure all women benefit from the following accommodations:



Safe and Secure Environment: Women often struggle with substance abuse or addiction shortly after a sexual assault or dealing with incidents of domestic abuse. Women will now have a chance to engage in Psyclarity Health support groups and other therapy programs that address these specific struggles so they can find constructive ways to heal.

Focussing on What Actually Matters: Licensed counselors can focus on the issues that are most important to women, allowing for more in-depth guidance and peer support and providing them with the tools they need to overcome their biggest hurdles.

An Alumni of Advocates and Mentors: Women can connect with others who are dealing with similar issues in recovery or have already overcome them. Group therapy provides an opportunity to learn more about others and gain support and advocacy for recovery. Inclusivity: Psyclarity Health addiction treatment centers can accept and accommodate members of the LGBTQ community. They are welcome to receive the help they need, free from fear of facing staff and other patients who may be close-minded and refuse to accept their lifestyle.

About Psyclarity Health

At Psyclarity Health, we offer nationwide, evidence-based treatment for addiction and mental health.

Our medical and clinical experts are skilled at combining dynamic therapeutic modalities and implementing the most sophisticated rehabilitative care plans to create protocols for substance abuse and mental health treatment success.

