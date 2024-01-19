The Fall Of Bitcoin In The Wake Of ETF Enthusiasm

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Bitcoin's value fell to its lowest since the U.S. approved several cryptocurrency investment funds.



Despite the initial excitement around the funds, Bitcoin's value dropped. Cube CEO Bartosz Lipiński observed a shift in trader focus, pointing out $40,000 as a key psychological support level.



After the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval on January 10, Bitcoin saw a nearly 10% decrease, falling to $41,341.



Prior to this, Bitcoin had surged by almost 160% last year, fueled by the anticipation of increased demand from these funds.



Investors and traders have been closely monitoring the inflows into these new funds.



BlackRock Inc.'s fund notably surpassed $1 billion in investors' money, the first among its peers since its market debut.







Following closely, Fidelity Investments' Bitcoin ETF, FBTC, recorded significant incoming, bringing the total investment in Fidelity's fund to around $880 million.



BlackRock and Fidelity are leading the initial phase in this new asset class, accounting for 68% of all inflows into the new market ETFs.



A noteworthy portion of these inflows is reportedly shifting from Grayscale Investment's GBTC fund to the new ETFs.



Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust, an early player in the sector, has seen a significant outflow of funds since its conversion to an ETF.



Michael Safai of Dexterity Capital highlighted the unique case of GBTC, where investors were waiting for a reduction in Grayscale's discount before moving their investments.

Selling Bitcoin to reinvest in ETFs

With the discount nearly gone, some investors might have sold off, potentially looking to reinvest in the new ETFs.



Despite having the highest management fee in the sector, Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF faces competition from lower-cost options like BlackRock and Fidelity.



Franklin Templeton's ETF, with the lowest management fee in the group, has attracted less than 2% of the total inflows.



This situation illustrates the complex dynamics of investor preferences and fee structures in the evolving cryptocurrency ETF market.

