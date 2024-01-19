(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market index, Ibovespa, faced a third consecutive decline, dropping 0.94% to 127,315 points.



This downturn diverged from positive trends in global markets and was influenced by a mix of political and corporate news.



Key factors included concerns about the provisional measure of reoneration and the Federal Audit Court's skepticism regarding the feasibility of a zero deficit in the 2024 Budget.



In contrast, U.S. markets, particularly the Nasdaq , showed gains, partially boosted by Apple's performance.



The rise in longer-term U.S. Treasury yields tempered the overall positive sentiment despite this.



The dollar remained relatively stable in currency markets, with a slight increase to R$ 4.930 for buying and R$ 4.931 for selling.



The Brazilian market reacted to various corporate developments.







The potential merger between oil companies 3R Petroleum and Petrorecôncavo excited investors, leading to significant stock price increases.



Conversely, Energisa's announcement of a R$ 2 billion follow-on plan led to a drop in its stock price.



Healthcare group Hapvida saw a 6.98% decrease in its stock amidst allegations of judicial non-compliance and an investigation by the São Paulo Public Ministry.



Vale, amid government intentions for leadership changes , experienced stock fluctuations, ultimately closing with a slight decrease.

Ibovespa's Downward Trend Amidst Economic and Political News

Global events, like the recovery of iron ore prices, impacted the market, though analysts anticipate a downward tren for the commodity.



In the utilities sector, Eletrobras' shares fell 2.33%, amid ongoing debates over its privatization and criticism from President Lula.



Petrobras also saw its shares decline despite an increase in international oil prices, reflecting market caution ahead of the company president's statement.



Retailers faced a challenging day; notably, Magazine Luiza's stocks dropped 6.98%, nearing the R$ 2 mark.



Other major retailers like Lojas Renner and Casas Bahia also experienced stock value declines.



The future interest rates (DIs) showed mixed results, contributing to the day's market dynamics with minimal fluctuations.

MENAFN19012024007421016031ID1107741215