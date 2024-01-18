Dubai: GCC Creators' Spotlight Awards 2024 To Recognise, Reward Influencers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 AM

Poised to become the largest gathering of influencers and social media content creators in the region, KT Events and YAAP have come together to launch the inaugural 'GCC Creators' Spotlight Awards 2024'.

Scheduled for launch in April 2024, this event is not only a celebration of excellence in content creation but will also elevate the narrative and set new benchmarks in the world of social media.

According to YAAP's State of Influencer Marketing Report, the GCC influencer marketing category is currently valued at over $1.3 billion, with aggressive growth projections in the coming years.

The Middle East has become a thriving ecosystem for rapidly growing influencers, and the GCC Creators' Spotlight Awards 2024 are designed to recognise and reward the vibrant community that drives this dynamic industry.

The GCC Creators' Spotlight Awards 2024 is also a monumental step in supporting content creators, following the recent Dh150 million pledge by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support content creators and establish permanent headquarters for influencers in Dubai.

“Partnering with KT Events to create the first-ever GCC Content Creators' Awards is about empowering voices and celebrating creativity,” noted Arshad Zaheer, senior partner at YAAP.

“This initiative boosts the entire creators' ecosystem and establishes itself as a marquee annual event in the GCC,” added Nilesh Devadia, director-business development at the Khaleej Times.

The GCC Creators' Spotlight Awards 2024 will have three days and two nights of entertainment, excitement and celebration, bringing together the biggest stars from the GCC content creators community under one roof.

It will have more than 25 categories across lifestyle, travel, fitness, and more. There will be more than 125 nominees, 200+ content creators, and 55+ awards, with an expected impact reaching more than 30 million.

