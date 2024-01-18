As Jammu Improves, Kashmiris Seek Divine Intervention For Snowfall

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 19 (IANS) Kashmir continued to remain in cold, dry freeze as weather improved pleasantly in Jammu on Friday.

With the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecasting just light snowfall in the higher reaches during the remaining portion of the 40-day long 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, Kashmiris are increasingly resorting to prayers and penance to seek divine intervention.

This winter has been one of the worst so far because there has been virtually no rain and snow during the last three months in the plains.

Srinagar had minus 4.9, Gulmarg minus 3.6 and Pahalgam minus 6.3 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 15.1, Kargil minus 12.6 and Drass minus 12.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5, Katra 6.4, Batote minus 1.7, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

