(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The 2024 TIENS Global Business Launch Conference Provides a Grand Opening



TIANJIN, China, January 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - 'HELLO TIENS, HELLO 2024', TIENS Global Business Launch Conference was held at the TIENS International Health Industrial Park in Tianjin, China, on January 14.















Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of TIENS Group, delivered the opening keynote, stating that TIENS would cooperate with technology giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Huawei and Tencent to implement a comprehensive digital transformation. As an essential part of this transformation, the 'V-Moment' was released. V-Moment's 'intelligent' education platform has a global footprint and allows distributors to receive professional training anytime, anywhere, regardless of language or region.

Another release was the 'perfect' supply chain system, the 'Flying Lion Supply Chain', designed to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the Group's global business operations. Additionally, as a global multinational enterprise, the TIENS Group launched a global resource-sharing platform, 'MetaPoint Global Elites Club', relying on its global advantages to join hands with elites in various fields worldwide to contribute to global sustainable development.

Closing the conference, TIENS Group presented a solemn flag ceremony to encourage all major business divisions to forge ahead in 2024. In the new year, TIENS will continue to uphold its mission of "Healthy Mankind and Serving Society", actively embrace and master AI technology, and join hands with families worldwide to share a better tomorrow.

About TIENS Group

TIENS Group was founded in 1992 by Mr Li Jinyuan in Tianjin, China, joining international markets in 1995. During these years of development and self-transcendence, TIENS has become a global enterprise spanning biotechnology, health management, hospitality and tourism, education and training, e-commerce and international trade. With business covering 224 countries and territories and branches established in 117, the Group has achieved global business coverage and has formed strategic alliances with many first-class companies worldwide.

From TIENS International Health Industrial Park, the Group has formed a global health industry network involving a health science and technology innovation system, health production and logistics system, customer support system, health education system, and health investment and financial system, gathering talent flow, logistics, capital flow and information flow.

This global industrial chain covers a supply chain, a centralized product procurement system and a global network system with a shared e-commerce platform for its million-level membership and nearly 50 million family users.