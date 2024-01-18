Probiotics 101

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) By Tara Ensour,

Nutritionist







There are millions of natural bacteria in the gut. These microscopic organisms play a crucial part

in our health. Probiotics are good bacteria that boost the collection of millions of beneficial microorganisms that live in our gut.

The gut has a pre-existing pool of microorganisms known as the gut flora. These are mainly bacteria but can also include viruses and fungi. The gut flora has many metabolic activities and has been linked to multiple health functions. On the other hand, an unbalanced gut flora can cause numerous diseases and unpleasant symptoms. Probiotics have multiple benefits and play a big role in your overall

1 health New research has shown that probiotics can improve your mental health and an imbalance in the gut microflora can be linked to depression.

2. Immunity A diverse gut microbiome has also been linked to immunity benefits.

3. Digestion Probiotics play a role in digestive health as well. They aid digestion, help reduce constipation and can help irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) patients control certain symptoms, like bloating.





Did you know?





A mother's food intake during pregnancy can influence a baby's microbiome.

Moreover, a baby that is breastfed will get probiotics from its mother's milk. Nowadays,

many milk formulae are supplemented with probiotics to ensure that formula-fed babies benefit from similar health benefits.

There are so many probiotic products on the market, all claiming major health benefits. But remember that not all probiotics are created equal. Different

probiotics have been linked to help with different illnesses. This is why choosing the right probiotic is important. If unsure, liaise closely with your healthcare professional to help you decide which probiotic strain is best to use to address your condition.

Probiotics are found in our food. Popular food sources of probiotics include yoghurt and fermented food like kimchi and kefir. Even though probiotics can be obtained through food, probiotic supplements are a popular way of increasing them.

Supplements may have one or multiple strains of beneficial bacteria, either alive or heat-killed. With that said, probiotic supplements are not necessary if your diet includes them. Seek professional advice before starting a supplement, to ensure that using it is right for you and to find the one best suited for your needs.

Remember





Do not confuse probiotics with prebiotics, as they are not the same thing! While we already acknowledged that probioitcs are live microorganisms, prebiotics are non-digestible dietary fibres. They act as the fuel that probiotics feed on to grow. Prebiotic sources include garlic, wholegrain cereals, bananas, and legumes.





Can probiotics

affect weight?





The two main groups of bacteria found in your gut are known as Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes. A balance between the two is essential for retaining health.

The food you eat is the main influencer of your gut microbiome. If your diet consists of a lot of processed food high in sugar and fat, this increases firmicutes. A higher ratio of firmicutes has been linked to heavier weight, with higher numbers of this bacteria found in patients who suffer from overweight or obesity.

The introduction of the proper probiotics can restore the firmicutes/bacteroidetes balance,

which can reduce weight gain. However, different probiotics exert different effects on the firmicutes/bacteroidetes ratio,

and it cannot be generalised that all probiotics can help control weight.





Did you know?





Products that contain prebiotics as well as probiotics are known as synbiotics.

These products contain the beneficial bacteria and the food for the bacteria to feed on.

They are most commonly available in the form of supplements.





Tara's top tip





Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine.