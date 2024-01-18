Global Air Fryer Market To Reach USD 2.84 Billion By 2030, Growing At 7.58 % CAGR – Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Air Fryer Market

One significant trend driving the expansion of the air fryer market is the growing use of modular kitchens. Modern design and effective space management make modular kitchens the perfect setting for incorporating cutting-edge gadgets like air fryers. Because of their small size and elegant appearance, air fryers are becoming more and more popular as necessary kitchen appliances in modular kitchens. Furthermore, the integration of air fryers into modular kitchen settings is supported by the trend towards modern lifestyles and smart home ideas. Air fryers are a great addition to modular kitchen areas for consumers looking for healthier cooking alternatives and convenience, which has led to a huge increase in the market for air fryers.

Growing health concerns due to increased consumption of fried food products is one of the factors hampering the air fryer market growth.

The air fryer market faces hindrances to its growth due to mounting health concerns associated with the elevated consumption of traditionally fried food products. Increased awareness of health issues such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases has prompted consumers to reevaluate their dietary habits. Traditional frying methods involve substantial oil usage, leading to higher calorie and fat intake. Despite the promise of healthier alternatives, some consumers remain sceptical about the ability of air fryers to replicate the taste and texture of traditionally fried foods. Overcoming this perception challenge and educating consumers about the health benefits of air frying are crucial for the market to address these concerns and tap into its full growth potential.

The growing popularity of modular kitchens is driving a notable surge in the air fryer sector. Air fryers are becoming a standard feature in modular kitchen layouts as customers choose more contemporary and room-efficient kitchen designs. The tiny and sleek shapes of air fryers harmonise with the modern and streamlined style of modular kitchens, enhancing their visual appeal. The inclination for modular kitchens is indicative of a wider transformation in consumer preferences, with a focus on efficiency and convenience. People looking for better cooking options as well as modern kitchen aesthetics are drawn to air fryers because of their health-conscious cooking capabilities. The functionality of air fryers and modular kitchen trends work together to create a symbiotic connection that makes them indispensable elements of contemporary kitchens.

With regard to the air fryer market, North America will have a largest market share.

With the biggest market share, North America is set to rule the air fryer industry. There are a number of reasons for this, one of which being the region's large customer base and its increasing propensity for healthier cooking techniques. The use of air fryers as a substitute for conventional frying methods has expanded as a result of growing awareness of the health risks associated with obesity. In addition, North America's convenience-driven way of life is a perfect fit for the quick and effective cooking that air fryers provide. The broad adoption of air fryers in the area is further facilitated by marketing initiatives that highlight the appliances' flexibility and health advantages. As a result, North America leads the air fryer business, controlling a sizeable portion of the market and setting trends for the kitchen appliance sector.

