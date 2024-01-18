JAF Condemns Israel's Targeting Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A member of the special Jordanian Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, was wounded in the past few hours during clashes near the hospital, a senior military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) reported on Wednesday.

The wounded, who sustained injuries in the right thigh and right hand, is in moderate condition and according to Royal directives will be transferred to the Kingdom for necessary medical treatment, according to a JAF statement.

The source also said that a Palestinian, who is being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital, was also injured by shrapnel and gunfire during the ongoing aggression.



Despite the significant material damage caused by the continuous Israeli bombardment of the surrounding area, the hospital remains committed to its medical and humanitarian responsibilities towards the Palestinians, according to the statement.

The source stressed that the JAF holds Israel fully responsible for the safety of the hospital staff carrying out their humanitarian duties by international laws, highlighting that the attack on the Jordanian field hospital is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

The Jordanian government will take all necessary measures in response to this aggression, the source added, stressing the need for Israel, as an occupying power, to abide by its obligations under international law, in particular the international humanitarian law, and refrain from targeting hospitals, which are recognised as protected places and avoid any action that prevents medical staff from carrying out their duties.