ACC Commends South Africa's Supportive Stance Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Board of Directors of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Wednesday expressed its appreciation for the supportive stance of South Africa against the Israeli aggression on Gaza, commending the country's efforts to file a case before the International Court of Justice and denounce the Israeli war crimes.

During a meeting with

Ambassador of South Africa Tselane Mokuena, President of Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq stressed that the chamber will push forward efforts towards increasing imports between the two countries, organising joint exhibitions and reviving bilateral agreements signed with the chambers of commerce in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The ACC is planning to organise a visit by a Jordanian trade delegation to South Africa in the middle of the year to promote trade between the two nations, he said.

Board members highlighted several challenges faced by Jordanian traders in importing from South Africa, including high shipping costs, customs fees, and the lack of direct flights and sea lines between the two countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The tourism sector being a key priority for both countries, they emphasised the need for enhancing cooperation, especially given Jordan's attractive religious, therapeutic and recreational sites.

Mokuena also expressed her country's interest in strengthening economic relations with Jordan, increasing the level of trade and investment exchanges and promoting cooperation between economic entities in both countries.

She also stressed the need to explore new strategies for development and growth, especially as Jordan is the most stable country in the region. She also praised the effective efforts of the ACC and its continuous efforts to promote all economic events.

Jordan's exports to South Africa amounted to about $37 million in 2022, while imports amounted to $99 million. The chemical, textile, machinery, metal and food industries are the most prominent exports from Jordan to the South African market.