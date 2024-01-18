Interior Minister Attends Cadet Graduation Ceremony In Qatar

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Interior Minister Mazen Faraya participated on Thursday in the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of the cadets of the Qatari Interior Ministry's Police Academy, which was held in Doha.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani attended the ceremony that was attended by several Qatari officials and police leaders from several countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sheikh Tamim honoured top achievers among the 107 graduates, who included 77 Qataris and 15 Jordanians.



