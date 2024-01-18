Agriculture Ministry, JPACO, Saudi Alrowia Explore Opportunities For Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday held discussions with the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Products Marketing Company (JPACO) and the Saudi Alrowia Cooperative Society for Agricultural Marketing regarding a comprehensive plan for a collaborative initiative between JPACO and the association. The initiative aims to export local products from Jordan and Palestine to the Saudi market.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said that the project would enhance ties between Jordan, Palestine and Saudi Arabia as it serves as significant support for JPACO's export activities, marketing strategies, and objectives in contributing to the agricultural sectors of Jordan and Palestine and assisting local farmers in both countries.



The minister emphasised the crucial role of contracts to the sector, encouraging farmers to participate in exporting their produce while ensuring the preservation of regional markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Saudi Alrowia Cooperative Society for Agricultural Marketing is a Saudi association that aims to ensure the management and operation of vegetable and fruit markets in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. JPACO is also an established company sponsored and capitalised by the governments of Jordan and Palestine.



As a result of cooperation between the two countries, the company aims to improve export markets for fresh and processed products from both nations by encouraging small and medium-sized farmers to grow exportable crops instead of traditional ones, according to JPACO website.

The mission of JPACO is to regain and increase the market share of Jordanian and Palestinian agricultural products in global markets by overcoming the difficulties and obstacles faced by exporters in both countries. It also aims to study, analyse, and penetrate new exporting markets for fresh and processed agricultural products from both countries by capitalising on networks and market linkages, the website added.