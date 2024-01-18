Crown Prince Visits Members Of Gaza's Special Jordanian Field Hospital/2

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following his meeting with the staff of the former Jordanian field hospital Gaza/76, HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday visited the injured member of the special Jordanian Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, who have been wounded in the line of duty.



During the visit to Al Hussein Medical Centre, which was accompanied by the Director General of the Royal Medical Services (RMS), the Crown Prince checked on the condition of the wounded soldier and wished him a speedy recovery, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Following Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday evening evacuated the injured staff member. Upon arrival at Al Hussein Medical Centre, the assistant chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Operations and Training received the injured staff member to check on his condition, which was reported as stable. The staff member is scheduled to undergo a series of laboratory and radiological examinations and will be admitted to the appropriate department for further medical supervision.



The Crown Prince also visited the director of the Jordanian field hospital Gaza/76, Col. Ziad Saeed, who is currently recovering from a health problem that occurred after he completed his mission and returned to the Kingdom. His health condition prevented him from attending the Crown Prince's meeting with hospital staff at the Royal Court, Petra added.