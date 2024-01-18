Greenenergybreaks Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) CEO Issues Shareholder Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astra Energy (OTCQB: ASRE)

today provided a shareholder update from its CEO and Chairman Ron Loudoun. Among the highlights, the company shared details, milestones and expansion plans for its project development and clean and renewable technology portfolios.“The last several months have been very busy and successful in building value for your company, Astra Energy Inc. We thank you for your support and confidence,” Loudoun writes in the update.“As everyone is witnessing, the world is championing the clean and renewable energy transition alongside a growing demand for reliable power source alternatives. We believe our focus on sourcing and advancing technologies and projects in the energy sector, as well as engaging directly in project development will lead to great value for all of us as stakeholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs. Astra's corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the company's investors. Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the company's purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come. For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the company's website at

.

