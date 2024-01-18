Ainewsbreaks Nextech3d.Ai's (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) AI-Powered Search Engine Delivering 500% Increase In Productivity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) , a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers, has reported that its recently launched AI 3D model search engine can deliver up to a 500% increase in the production of 3D models, which is a marked increase from its previously announced 80% increase in productivity. CEO Evan Gappelberg recently joined

to discuss the significant increase in productivity and breakthrough AI 3D model search engine. According to the update, the company plans to release its search engine to the public in the first quarter of 2024 for general use and charging on a per-use basis, which could contribute significantly to Nextech3D's growth in 2024. The company intends to continuously provide reports on the AI and its ability to increase productivity and lower costs of 3D model production over time. As searches grow and the tool is used more frequently, the AI learns and becomes progressively more productive.

About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.

.

