Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Secures New Client Launching Around Ultrashear(TM) Nanoemulsions Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, today announced the receipt of an open order agreement. The agreement is for the purchase in 2024 of a minimum of 10,000 bottles (over $300,000) of the company's Nano-CBD Topical Spray, with an initial product shipment in the coming weeks from PBIO's west coast manufacturing partner. Subsequent shipments will follow shortly thereafter.“It's great to come into a New Year with strong momentum. On the heels of our highly strategic Uncle Bud's announcements over the past week, we see the contract with VICAR Holdings as a clear indication of the great things to come in 2024,” said John Hollister, PBIO's director of marketing and sales.“Each of these contracts will expand the consumer experience pool, which will help spread the word about the quality and effectiveness of UltraShear-processed CBD. Based on the results in a recent peer-reviewed scientific journal article by Professor ElSohly (University of Mississippi), an acknowledged global natural products expert, we know that PrescriptionGrade Nano-CBD is positioned to become recognized as a top-performing CBD product worldwide – and VICAR customers will soon know this as well.”

About Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Its products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. The company's patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. PBIO has recently expanded its market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold(TM) patented technology platform, allowing it to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. PBIO has also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) (UltraShear(TM)) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers. For more information about the company, visit

