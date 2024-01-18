Investornewsbreaks - Good Gaming Inc. (GMER) Announces Official Launch Date For Galactic Acres(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) , an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, today unveiled the release date of its inaugural mobile game, Galactic Acres(TM). Slated for release on Feb. 16, 2024, Galactic Acres represents a transformative leap forward for the company, showcasing a multi-year release schedule of interconnected mobile games that will invite blockchain enthusiasts and curious users to experience the future of gaming.“Our vision is to develop a dynamic mobile gaming community consisting of millions of active gamers while creating demand for our unique on-chain assets,” David Sterling, COO at Good Gaming, said of the project.“Through Web3 integration, players will now gain the ability to truly own and manage their earned Web3 assets, unlocking new avenues for enhancing player value in the fast-growing Web3 gaming space. By leveraging our products, our partnerships that offer substantial pre-installation capabilities, and strategic marketing initiatives, we believe we can swiftly penetrate and evolve the Web3 gaming market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Good Gaming Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place and purpose within interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods. For more information about Good Gaming, visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN