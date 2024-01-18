Future Ai (PRT), A Trailblazing AI-Crypto Integration, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Future Ai (PRT) on January 19, 2024, for all BitMart users. The PRT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Future Ai (PRT)?

Future Ai, represented by its PRT token, is a pioneering initiative set to strengthen the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. This project aims to create a robust ecosystem where AI-driven activities, including content creation and employee payments, are facilitated through the use of PRT tokens. Future Ai focuses on establishing strategic partnerships with AI-related companies, thereby integrating the realms of cryptocurrency with AI advancements.

Why Future Ai (PRT)?

At its core, Future Ai represents the confluence of AI and cryptocurrency, two highly sophisticated domains. The project's mission is to unify these realms, leveraging their respective strengths to develop more effective and powerful AI systems. The integration of AI and cryptocurrency, as envisioned by Future Ai, is expected to usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation, making AI more accessible and functional in various industries.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Future Ai (PRT)

Token Supply: 100,000,000 PRT

Token Type: BEP-20

Future Ai is akin to a revolutionary movement in the domain of content creation, much like the internet's transformation of content distribution. It aims to revolutionize the way content is created by integrating groundbreaking language models like GPT-3, ChatGPT, and advanced image generation models such as Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2. The essence of the PRT project lies in its commitment to advancing the use of crypto in the AI sector and promoting top AI software and hardware solutions. By partnering with cutting-edge companies and leveraging diverse AI services, Future Ai is dedicated to creating a unique and integrated ecosystem.

To learn more about Future Ai (PRT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!