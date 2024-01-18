Asian Cup Qatar LOC Chairman Sheikh Hamad Meets Participating Teams

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, the Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar Local Organising Committee (LOC) visited several teams taking part in the tournament.

During visits to different Asian sides, Sheikh Hamad reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to hosting a memorable edition of the Asian Cup.“We are pleased to welcome teams and their supporters from across Asia to Qatar. Our extensive sporting infrastructure and expertise in hosting mega sporting events, such as the FIFA World Cup, will ensure that

teams will perform at the highest level while fans will enjoy a rich cultural experience at the same time,” said Sheikh Hamad.

He added:“Football unites people from across the world and provides a unique platform for the exchange of cultures, and building friendships that will last a lifetime. On behalf of everyone working to deliver the tournament, I welcome all our friends from Asia and beyond to enjoy a wonderful tournament.”

Sheikh Hamad met with Vietnam, Syria, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Thailand, Lebanon, Iran, Kyrgystan and Hong Kong. Plans are in place to meet the remaining participating nations throughout the tournament. A total of 24 countries are taking part in the Asian Cup, a tournament that Qatar is hosting for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. This will be the first time that the AFC Asian Cup is played on FIFA World Cup stadiums.

Seven out of the nine stadiums used in the tournament previously hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar's compact nature means that players and fans alike are able to stay in one place of accommodation throughout the competition.

