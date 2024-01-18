Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Lands In Egypt's El-Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft touched down in El Arish City, the Arab Republic of Egypt, with nine tonnes of relief and medical supplies to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

This takes the total number of planes sent to 64 with a total 1,967 tonnes of aid.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them amid their current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Meanwhile, a Qatari plane left El-Arish Airport, carrying an eighth batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the French Republic, and the Italian Republic, to be treated in Doha, as part of HH the Amir's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.