Red Sea Crisis: US Launches Strikes Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles Amid Escalating Shipping Disruptions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States on Thursday initiated fresh attacks targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles directed at the Red Sea reported by Reuters, escalating tensions in the region's maritime routes have caused disruptions in global trade, leading to concerns about potential supply constraints that could potentially revive inflation US military said,“The two anti-ship missiles targeted in the strikes were being prepared by Yemen's Houthis for firing into the Red Sea and deemed 'an imminent threat' to shipping and US Navy vessels in the region.”Attacks by the Houthi militia, allied with Iran, on ships in and around the Red Sea since November have had the effect of slowing down trade between Asia and Europe. These incidents have raised concerns among major global powers, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, Reuters said in a report Read: Red Sea crisis: US re-designates Houthis as 'terrorist' as rebels hit another US-operated shipIn the most recent attack on a US-operated vessel in the region, the Genco Picardy was targeted in the Gulf of Aden late on Wednesday. The attack resulted in a fire onboard, prompting the Indian Navy to undertake a rescue operation to save the crew redirected a deployed warship in the area to carry out the rescue of the 22 crew members aboard the Genco Picardy, which included nine individuals from India. All crew members were reported to be safe, and the fire on board was successfully extinguished said that the Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and have threatened to target US ships in response to American and British strikes on the group's positions, the strategy pursued by US President Joe Biden - a blend of limited military strikes and sanctions - appears aimed at preventing a wider Middle East conflict even as Washington seeks to punish the Houthis, security and military experts say Read: US President Joe Biden re-designating Houthis as 'terrorist' deepens Yemen's humanitarian crisis?Biden on Thursday acknowledged that the strikes had not halted attacks by the militants but said the US military 'response' would continue.“Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they gonna continue? Yes,” Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One Pentagon aimed to present the U.S. strikes as a defensive measure intended to safeguard the seas.\"We are not at war with the Houthis,\" said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. \"The Houthis are the ones that continue to launch cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles at innocent mariners...What we are doing, with our partners, is self-defence.\"Also Read: 'Legitimate targets': Houthis threaten to hit US ships in Red Sea after airstrikes in YemenIn the most recent indication that Houthi efforts to target ships persist without interruption, British maritime security firm Ambrey reported that a chemical products tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands encountered a suspicious approach by drones approximately 103 miles southeast of Aden Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they targeted the American ship Chem Ranger with naval missiles, resulting in“direct hits.”\"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that a retaliation to the American and British attacks is inevitable, and that any new aggression will not go unpunished,\" a statement from the group said reported that in another incident, Ambrey said a U.S.-owned tanker reported four unmanned aerial vehicles approached and circled the vessel, approximately 87 miles southeast of Yemen's Mukalla the attack on the Genco Picardy, the U.S. military said its forces had conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles on Wednesday that“presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region”. Thursday's strikes were similar to those on Wednesday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One Read: Red Sea Crisis: Joe Biden warns of more strikes, Houthis vow support for Palestine, shipping costs rise. Top 10 UpdatesThe targeted attacks focus on a route responsible for approximately 15% of global shipping traffic, serving as a crucial link between Europe and Asia. Opting for the alternative route around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope can extend the journey by 10-14 days compared to the faster passage through the Red Sea and Suez Canal decline in revenue from the Suez Canal has dealt a significant and distressing blow to Egypt's already struggling economy. The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority reported a 40% reduction in revenue during the initial 11 days of January to the World Trade Organization's report on Thursday, wheat shipments passing through the Suez Canal experienced a nearly 40% decline in the first half of January, amounting to 0.5 million metric tons. The crisis in the Red Sea is sending ripples through the business world, reigniting concerns about strained supply chains that initially surfaced during the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery increasing rerouting of numerous vessels is causing shifts in refueling patterns and elevating the demand for bunker fuel, utilized by ships at distant ports ranging from Mauritius to South Africa to the Canary Islands Read: 'Israel-bound ships will continue to be targeted': Houthi after US-UK airstrikes on Yemen amid surging Mideast conflictDenmark's Maersk and other major shipping companies have directed hundreds of commercial vessels to avoid the Red Sea due to ongoing attacks and weather-related closures in Europe. Maersk informed its customers on Thursday that these factors pose a risk of congestion at various container terminals. Rotterdam Port, the largest in Europe, anticipates increased traffic by the end of January as delayed ships arrive, although serious logistical problems are not expected are rising among ports in Italy and France, fearing potential bypassing by ships seeking alternative routes and steering away from the primary Mediterranean pathway.“We are not observing a significant impact today but it's a concern,” Christophe Castaner, chairman of Marseille port, told a press conference further stressed,“If the crisis persists, one scenario could be that vessels travelling around Africa call in at Morocco and transfer goods to other ships to serve the Mediterranean.”(With inputs from Reuters)

