Manipur Violence: 5 Meiteis Dead, 4 BSF Personnel Injured Three Commando Units To Be Relocated

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Five Meiteis were shot dead and four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel got injured on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as ethnic violence continued in the northeastern state incident occurred at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou and the victims included a man and his 60-year-old father. The other two deceased are Oinam Manitomba (37) and Thiyam Somen (56).“Four persons were killed in an attack by armed miscreants on Thursday afternoon. We have managed to recover all the bodies and sent them to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for postmortem and other formalities,” Meghachandra Singh, Bishnupur superintendent of police said govt mulls to re-examine ST status of Kuki, Chin tribesWith these four, at least seven people including two police commandos were killed in separate districts of the state since Wednesday said they are investigating the case to media reports, the four Meiteis who were shot dead yesterday were tilling a farm when they came under attack a separate incident earlier in the morning, a gunfight broke out between armed village volunteers at Kangchup in Imphal West district, where a 23-year-old identified as Takhelambam Manoranjan, a Meitei, was killed violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Manipur's MorehFollowing the killing, women in large numbers held a rally in Imphal on Thursday to protest against violence in the state and demanded the removal of the chairman of the inter-agency Unified Command Singh was appointed to the post of chairman of the Unified Command of the state and central forces in May last year by the Manipur governor women protesters took out the rally from the main market area of Imphal and marched towards the CM Bungalow and the Raj Bhavan's Moreh remains tense as militants kill 2 cops, women block roadSingh said the current locations of the three state police commando were unsuitable, making them vulnerable targets has decided to relocate the three commando units to other areas of the border town has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

