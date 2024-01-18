(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

machine condition monitoring market

is

to grow by USD 1.14 billion between 2023 and 2027 and register a

CAGR of 7.17% , according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Wireless communication gaining momentum in industries is a key factor driving the market growth.

This spurred the creation of wireless devices for extracting and swiftly transmitting data from machinery, particularly in situations where installing cables is impractical or expensive. Suppliers promote wireless communication adoption through advancements and cost-effectiveness.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas :



Machine Condition Monitoring Market size

Machine Condition Monitoring Market trends Machine Condition Monitoring Market industry analysis

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Segmentation



Deployment





On-premises

Cloud

End-user





Energy And Power Industry



Cement And Metal Industry



Oil And Gas Industry



Chemical And Petrochemical Industry

Automotive Industry And Others

Geography





North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

The on-premises segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

With on-premise solutions, organizations gain greater control over their data and ensure that it remains within physical boundaries. Furthermore, local data processing is possible with On-premises solutions without the need to depend on outside connections.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the machine condition monitoring market in l4 industry include AB

SKF, ALS Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Dewesoft d.o.o., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Gastops Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaeffler AG, Signals and Systems India Pvt. Ltd., SPM Instrument, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market players must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the machine condition monitoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

Alsglobal - The company offers machine condition monitoring such as MOVUS FitMachine condition monitoring solutions for automobiles.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The Machine Condition Monitoring Market is experiencing a significant surge, driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Vibration analysis, acoustic emission, infrared thermography, oil analysis, ultrasound testing, motor current signature analysis (MCSA), and power quality analysis are pivotal in ensuring seamless operations. Temperature and pressure monitoring, proximity probes, shock pulse measurement, electric motor testing, wear particle analysis, tribology, corrosion monitoring, and structural health monitoring bolster comprehensive diagnostics. Non-destructive testing (NDT) is gaining traction, supporting condition-based maintenance and predictive maintenance. Asset management is optimizing through remote monitoring and wireless sensor networks, while data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud and edge computing, industrial IoT (IIoT), sensor technology, and smart sensors redefine real-time monitoring paradigms.

Major Trend

Improvement in sensor technology is a major trend in the market.



Significant Challenge

Limited battery life for wireless devices is a significant challenge restricting

market growth.



Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights



CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine condition monitoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine condition monitoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine condition monitoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine condition monitoring market

companies

