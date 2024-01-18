Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Coward', Regrets Being Friends With Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17's episode began with a nasty brawl between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui's team over the nomination challenge. Ankita became enraged and labeled Munawar a coward and an untruthful person. In addition, Isha got into a fight with Mannara and made fun of her for dating Munawar twice. Munawar was teased by Isha and Ankita, saying that his supporters are the only reason he made it to finale week. After winning, Munawar and his group were spotted partying.

Munawar and Ankita's fight

Mannara was labeled false by Isha and Ankita, who also made fun of her for getting to the final week only with other people's help. Mannara was told by Munawar to remain composed and ignore their pointless remarks. Ankita gave Vicky a hug, expressed regret, and assured him that she would no longer be friends with Munawar. She claimed that she used to fight with Munawar as a result of him. "It's alright", Vicky said.

Ankita cries as Vicky laughs at her

Isha and Vicky were having a conversation with Ankita, but Vicky made fun of her. Ankita became upset over this and sobbed uncontrollably. Munawar informed Abhishek that Ankita and Vicky's relationship is problematic since they are unable to resolve conflicts between them maturely. Vicky is mistaken, according to Munawar, since he ignores his wife.