Republic Day 2024: CISF Ramps Up Security Checks In Delhi Metro Stations From Today; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to intensify security checks across Delhi Metro stations from today until January 27. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the heightened measures, cautioning passengers about potential long queues, particularly during peak hours.

The DMRC urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, allowing for additional time during this period. Passengers were also advised to cooperate with security personnel during the intensified checks.

Simultaneously, airspace restrictions will be enforced in the national capital from January 19 to January 29. While the restrictions won't impact scheduled flights, non-scheduled flights and chartered flights of scheduled airlines won't be permitted to land or take off between 10 am and 1:15 pm from January 19 to January 25. On Republic Day, January 26, a complete flight restriction will be in place from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Notably, IAF, BSF, and Army aviation helicopter operations are exempt from these restrictions, along with state-owned aircraft or helicopters flying with the Governor or Chief Minister of a state.

Ahead of Republic Day and the Ram temple event, Delhi Police has bolstered security measures across the city. Night patrol staff has been instructed to monitor hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas, particularly near railway stations and inter-state bus terminals. Over 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed for the January 26 parade.

India marks its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, commemorating the historic date when the country completed its transition to becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.