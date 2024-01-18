BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' Gets Nominated 13 Times, 'Barbie' Five Times; Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, the historical drama 'Oppenheimer' was nominated for the BAFTA Film Awards with 13 nominations, the most by any film. Both Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things' performed admirably, garnering nine nominations apiece. These three films, along with the comedy 'The Holdovers', which is set in a boys' boarding school, and the courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, will contend for the top prize in the best picture category. 'Barbie', the Mattel doll featuring Margot Robbie, was nominated in five categories.

Full list of nominations here:

Nominations for Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things.

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers, How To Have Sex, Napoleon, The Old Oak, Poor Things, Rye Lane, Saltburn, Scrapper, Wonka, The Zone of Interest.

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Also read:

'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic dives into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Teo Yoo for Past Lives.

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers, Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest, Rosamund Pike for Saltburn, Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Supporting actor

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, Jacob Elordi for Saltburn, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers, Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers.

