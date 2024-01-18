Karnataka: Man Hangs Self To Ceiling Fan In Bengaluru-Karaikal Express

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 45-year-old man was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the coaches of the Karaikal Express at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli on Wednesday morning. The victim, suspected to be from Kerala, has left authorities grappling with the aftermath of the grim incident.

The unfortunate incident led to the isolation of the affected coach, causing a delay of three hours for the train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) swiftly registered the case as an unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPc.

Details emerged as a passenger who boarded the train (No. 16529) at approximately 7 am recounted witnessing the shocking scene of the man hanging from a fan above the coach. The eyewitness promptly alerted railway authorities, shedding light on the sombre act that occurred between 3 am and 3:30 am, during a period when the train was empty.

With no identification of the deceased, the GRP has issued directives to all railway stations, station masters, and railway police to report any missing persons matching the description. The individual had travelled from Thrissur to KSR Bangalore and then to Mysore on January 16, according to an unbooked ticket found with him.

Following the incident, the affected coach was separated from the train and transported to the yard. A senior railway official disclosed that the deceased's body was relocated to CV Raman Nagar General Hospital.