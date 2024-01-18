(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum alloy wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.63 billion
The PC segment is anticipated to make the largest contribution to the market. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of aluminum alloy wheels by automakers, driven by their numerous benefits such as higher fuel efficiency and aesthetic appeal.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2023-2027
There is a growing focus among several vehicle manufacturers on delivering higher quality products, including the integration of aluminum alloy wheels into all passenger cars, in response to evolving consumer preferences in the automotive industry. This trend aligns with various market dynamics, including Market Trends, Consumer Preferences, Tire Compatibility, Corrosion Resistance, Impact Resistance, Weight Reduction, Automotive Safety Standards, Distribution Channels, the Global Market, Emerging Markets, and Environmental Impact.
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (PC and CV), Type (Polished alloy wheel and Two-toned alloy wheel), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region-wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023
to 2027)
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market
– Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is driven by the automotive industry's increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance wheels and Alloy wheel materials.
As manufacturers focus on alloy wheel design and materials, key factors such as rim diameter, wheel finish, and rim structure play crucial roles. The casting, forging, and machining techniques used in alloy wheel manufacturing, along with heat treatment processes, are essential for producing durable and high-quality wheels. Moreover, the market is influenced by custom wheel trends and vehicle customization, catering to both OEM and aftermarket segments. These trends reflect the growing preference for performance wheels, driving the market's growth.
Major Trend
The emergence of 3D-printed titanium wheels is a major trend in the market.
Significant challenges
The aluminum alloy wheel market faces challenges from advantageous substitutes like steel wheels.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-
What are the key data covered in this Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market vendors
