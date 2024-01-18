Molicel Showcased Groundbreaking Ultra-High Power Cell INR-21700-P50B At CES 2024, Redefining The EV Hypercar Industry With Mcmurtry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Molicel's debut at CES 2024 showcased the innovative leading cell technology and roadmap of ultra-high-power P50B lithium-ion battery cells, most suited to EV Hypercars and EVTOL.

The INR-21700-P50B, Molicel's next-generation power cell has the highest energy density 260Wh/kg and can offer unbeatable power of over 400W and 5C ultra-fast charging. It's designed to cater for the premium segment in demanding mobility applications. The Goodwood Festival of Speed record holding McMurtry Spéirling EV track hypercar was on display at CES, celebrating the proven performance of Molicel's cells further refined version which is for sale, and using P50B cells, offers a step up in run time, a reduction in charge time to just 20 mins and a reduced cell cooling requirement due to decreased internal resistance.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molicel, a tech leader in the battery industry and a subsidiary of the TCC Group, made its debut at CES 2024, showcasing the groundbreaking innovation of ultra-high power cells that push the boundaries of performance. Teaming up with strategic partner McMurtry Automotive, Molicel are demonstrating how ultra-high power battery technology are opening up a new era for the EV Hypercar sector.

McMurtry Automotive, a new famous brand in the EV Hypercar industry, is the mastermind behind crafting one of the world's fastest pure electric cars, the McMurtry Spéirling. This exceptional model secured the outright record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb in 2022, clocking an impressive time of 39.08 seconds that beat 2nd place by more than 6 seconds.

During CES, attendees were excited to be shown around the astonishing Goodwood record car which was debuting in the USA and attendees were also shown Molicel's leading technology.

"Molicel's leading cell technology gives McMurtry vehicles a distinct performance advantage. The combination of high power and high energy density is what sets them apart from the competition. Together we are delivering a significant shift in vehicle performance and driving experience." Thomas Yates, Managing Director of McMurtry Automotive.

Before the show, Molicel surprised the automotive market when they launched the INR-21700-P45B one and half years ago. P45B's leading battery specification of capacity and power was at that time unrivaled. So Molicel gained reputation rapidly within the premium car segment with those cells already featuring in production cars from leading manufacturers around the world.



This year, Molicel unveiled the INR-21700-P50B, the next generation power cell at CES 2024, to express their confidence and readiness. "We feel the urgency of introducing this new product at the beginning of 2024, not only for premium sector but also embracing more mobility clients. Consumers nowadays are demanding better efficiency, fast charge convenience, and increased cycle life performance than ever. All mentioned desires can be offered by P50B" said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel.

As a 5.0Ah 21700 form factor lithium-ion cell, the INR-21700-P50B presents Molicel's best power-to-energy ratio with their highest ever energy density of 260Wh/kg (714Wh/l), and unbeatable power of over 400W for discharging. It was designed with an ultra-fast 5C C-rate for fast charging.

With the same focus on the US market, together Molicel and McMurtry are committed to demonstrate a new era of electric vehicle performance to their respective growing customer bases, with exciting record attempts in 2024.

About MOLICEL

E-One Moli Energy Corporation, established in 1998, is a world class manufacturer of high performance, superior quality rechargeable lithium-ion cells and battery pack products. The company provides power optimized cylindrical cells by the brand MOLICEL.

With over 40 years' rechargeable lithium-ion knowhow and innovative technology research and development, MOLICEL is famous for its excellent power density product which both presents high discharge and fast charge capability, balanced with good energy density. The company has been recognized as the first choice for world leading manufacturers in applications such as sports car/motorcycle, EVTOL, aerospace and heavy-duty tools.

Molicel's advanced Gigafactory 2 (in Kaohsiung, Taiwan) and the new announced Gigafactory 3 (in Vancouver, Canada) are the milestone underscores our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality batteries also towards sustainability by using green energy.

MOLICEL belongs to the energy business of Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC). TCC is the first listing company in Taiwan stock market. The group has business units in the field of power plant, renewable energy and BESS.

