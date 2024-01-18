(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Target (Suprachoroidal Space, Trabecular Meshwork), Surgery (Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Stand Alone Glaucoma), Product, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
A recent market intelligence report has been added to a prestigious repository, providing a strategic analysis of the rapidly evolving Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market. The comprehensive study is designed to help stakeholders understand the market's landscape, offering substantial insights into the market size, share, trends, and forecast for the period of 2024-2030. Industry experts estimate the market size at USD 1.33 billion in 2024, expecting a robust CAGR of 16.92%, culminating in an anticipated USD 3.42 billion by 2030.
Providing a thorough dissection of the MIGS Devices Market, the report covers key company profiles contributing to the industry's growth. These major players are at the forefront of technological advancements and innovative procedures, revolutionizing glaucoma treatment worldwide.
Segmentation Dynamics & Regional Outlook
The analytical report offers a segmentation analysis of the market, with detailed coverage of various areas including:
Target Areas: Suprachoroidal Space, Trabecular Meshwork Type of Surgery: Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Stand Alone Glaucoma Products: MIGS Shunts, MIGS Stents End-Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics
With a region-specific outlook, the study provides granular understanding across key locations such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Europe, Middle East & Africa regions. This segmentation assures stakeholders have the necessary data to tailor their strategies to specific markets and yield more targeted results.
Strategic Insights for Market Leaders & New Entrants
The research report not only delivers on comprehensive market penetration data but also provides an extensive examination of the competitive landscape. Acknowledging the continual need for innovation, the document highlights product development and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring market players remain at the forefront of industry advancements. It instructively addresses key market queries, allowing stakeholders to plan and execute market entry and expansion strategies effectively.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 180
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.33 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.42 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Alcon Inc. Allergan PLC Bausch & Lomb Inc. Carl-Zeiss AG Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. Glaukos Corporation InnFocus Inc. IOPtima iSTAR Medical Ivantis, Inc. Lumenis Be Ltd. Neomedix Corporation New World Medical, Inc. Optonol Ltd. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Topcon Corporation
