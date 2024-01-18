Argentian Crowned FIFA World Cup 2022 Champions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Argentina was crowned FIFA World Cup 2022 champions after defeating the defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final match on Sunday in Doha.

The thrilling International Federation of Association Football [FIFA] World Cup 2022 came to an end with Argentina the champions, who put an outstanding performance throughout the game. France was outplayed until the final 80 minutes of the game.

Lionel Messi's goal from the penalty spot and Angel Di Maria's superb finish in the first half had given Argentina a comfortable win. However, it was Kylian Mbappe's two goals from the penalty spot and the beautiful volley which level the game and took it to extra time.

In the extra time, once more it was a head-to-head rivalry between Messi and Mbappe. Messi scored the third goal for his side and Mbapee put a hat-trick to take the game to penalties. In the penalty shootouts, Argentina defeated France 4-2 and prevented France from becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.

