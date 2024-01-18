U.S. Agriculture Drone Market Set For Growth With A CAGR Of 22.8%, Industry Advances Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Agriculture Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Farming Environment, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. agriculture drone market size is estimated to reach USD 1,758.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2030. The agriculture drone industry in the U. S. experienced remarkable growth as farmers recognize the immense potential and efficiency gains these unmanned aerial vehicles offer. With the country's expansive farmland, traditional methods of monitoring and managing crops have been time-consuming and labor-intensive. However, agriculture drones provide a comprehensive solution by offering aerial perspectives that enable farmers to identify issues and allocate resources effectively. By covering large areas efficiently, drones save valuable time and effort, enhancing productivity in the agricultural sector.



Government initiatives have played a pivotal role in fostering the rapid growth of the agriculture drone industry in the U. S. The U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) have stepped forward to provide grants and funding opportunities, facilitating the integration of drones into farming practices. Technological advancements in drone hardware, sensors, and data analysis have further propelled the adoption of agriculture drones in the U. S.

These advancements have empowered farmers with precise and timely information, allowing them to optimize farming practices, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. Integrating drones with sophisticated farm management systems enables seamless data integration and analysis, enabling informed decision-making. The convergence of cutting-edge technology and agricultural expertise is revolutionizing farmers' monitoring and management of their crops, resulting in enhanced yields and sustainable farming practices.

However, the agriculture drone industry was not immune to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions in global supply chains led to delays in drone production and delivery, causing shortages and increased prices. Additionally, economic uncertainties dampened investments in the industry, slowing down innovation and research. The pandemic also hampered field testing, demonstrations, and trade shows, limiting opportunities for companies to showcase their latest drone technologies and engage with farmers. Despite these hurdles, the agriculture drone industry continues to thrive, proving to be an indispensable tool for modern farmers in their pursuit of efficiency and sustainability.

The market players are introducing innovative solutions for the U. S. agriculture drone industry. For instance, in November 2022, DJI announced the launch of Mavic 3 Multispectral for organizations, individual growers, and agronomists engaged in precision agriculture activities worldwide. The advanced drone has a highly efficient multispectral imaging system that swiftly captures crop growth data, facilitating more productive and effective crop cultivation.

Key players in the industry are adopting various strategic initiatives, such as product launches and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their market share and presence. For instance, in 2022, Trimble Inc. announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bilberry, a privately held technology company, to expand its capabilities in selective spraying methods to improve sustainable farming. The acquisition would expand Trimble Inc.'s crop protection solution portfolio by incorporating Bilberry's AI technology and comprehensive global weed database, enabling selective spraying for discerning plant variations (green-on-green). This capability can be utilized throughout the entire spraying season and before new crops emerge.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $347.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1758.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered United States

