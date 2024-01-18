Bersh HOA Acquires Marsh Landing Management

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bersh HOA, LLC is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Marsh Landing Management Company, Inc., a boutique property management firm specializing in Homeowners Association (HOA) communities in Northeast Florida. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in Bersh HOA's mission to expand its presence in the property management industry across the United States.

With this acquisition, Bersh HOA further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in property management services for HOA communities. Bersh's mission is to acquire and partner with select independent community management companies across the country, allowing owners an exit strategy while keeping their businesses locally run and managed for decades to come.

Headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Marsh Landing Management is a leader in property management services for boutique clients using a tailored approach to match their client's specific needs rather than the cookie-cutter style other management firms utilize. Their experienced team has been led by President and Owner Steve Loveland, an industry veteran of over 32 years in the HOA property management space.

With this transition, Tripp Richland will assume the role as President of Marsh Landing handling all day-to-day operations and Kristy Richland will serve as Vice President continuing in her capacity as senior property manager for her current portfolio and oversight to the property managers. Finally, Steve Loveland will remain available as a valued advisor to the company and Bersh will provide additional resources to expand customer service and implement new offerings for clients where gaps exist. The combination of resources, expertise, and experience will enhance the overall value provided to Marsh Landing's clients and more importantly community residents.

“Building and running Marsh Landing Management Company has been a most satisfying and rewarding experience. Our team and the niche we enjoy in the Beaches area of North Florida are truly something special. A succession plan that included Collin, whose vision and commitment to the industry mirrors my own, made continuing under Bersh and Collin an excellent fit for us,” said Marsh Landing's President and Owner Steve Loveland.

Collin Schuhmacher, CEO of Bersh HOA, said;“The combination of having both a superior management team and a high-caliber portfolio of associations made for a terrific fit inside Bersh HOA. It was clear from our first meeting with Steve that he had built a business the right way for both his team and his clients.”

Marsh Landing Management Company, Inc. offers professional property management services to premier communities throughout Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Having provided board support, financial administration, maintenance, architectural, and other property management services for some of the most sought-after communities in the Jacksonville area since 1982.

Bersh HOA, LLC was founded in 2022 as a permanent capital vehicle to buy, build, and manage HOA businesses and provide superior customer service to HOA clients. We believe in a long-term mindset, a flexible approach, and a willingness to put the clients first. Bersh HOA continues to look for select property management companies to acquire and form strategic partnerships. Bersh HOA is excited by the degree of interest from owners of property management businesses with over one million dollars in revenue who wish to continue their legacy, and as Bersh continues to expand. We encourage others to reach out to us to learn more.

