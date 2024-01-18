Jodi Manning Appointed As CEO Of Cool Effect

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Accomplished Executive Leader Promoted to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth for Nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cool Effect , a Bay Area-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting carbon projects around the globe, is announcing today that long-time executive Jodi Manning has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Manning joined the nonprofit in 2015 preceding its launch at COP21 in Paris, and has since helped to accelerate business growth, foster organizational development and drive outsized impact. Manning has held several roles for the nonprofit, overseeing multiple facets of Cool Effect's business, including strategy and sales, corporate partnerships, marketing efforts, carbon credit inventory and financials.









“Jodi has been an integral part of our journey since our inception, contributing tirelessly to the growth and success of our organization. This promotion is incredibly well-deserved, reflecting her unwavering dedication and visionary leadership,” said Dee Lawrence, Cool Effect Co-founder and Director of Carbon Projects.“I am confident that under her guidance, Cool Effect will continue to flourish, making significant strides in our mission to harness the power of collective action, verified carbon credits, and high-quality carbon projects to generate meaningful impact for the planet as a whole, and particularly in the Global South.”

Prior to joining Cool Effect, Jodi was SVP of digital strategy and content for Touchstorm, where she led the delivery team for Fortune 500 companies using video as new media. Previously, Jodi served as Creative Director at Digitas, Arnold Communications, and Ogilvy & Mather. Most recently, Jodi served as VP, Marketing and Corporate Partnerships for Cool Effect. In her new role, she will oversee all business and operations for the nonprofit.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO. This elevation in responsibility only strengthens my commitment to our collective efforts in addressing the most pressing challenges of our time. As we face the urgent need for environmental action, high quality carbon projects are simultaneously helping the planet and creating good on the ground in the places that need it most,” said Jodi Manning, newly appointed CEO of Cool Effect.“As I guide the organization into its next phase of growth, we'll remain rooted in the visionary principles set by Dee and Richard years ago. We pride ourselves on safeguarding the interests of our esteemed corporate partners while ensuring price transparency and integrity in every aspect of our operations. We'll continue to focus on matching the right projects with the right investors, and creating avenues for new projects and cutting-edge technologies to flourish. The Voluntary Carbon Market is poised to undergo a transformative phase in 2024, with a continued spotlight on regulatory improvements and placing integrity at the core of the market – something Cool Effect has championed since day one. I'm optimistic that collectively, we'll have a positive impact on the health of our planet and its people.”

About Cool EffectTM

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon credits from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive compensation for over eight million tonnes of emission reductions. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect or follow Cool Effect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

