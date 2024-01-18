Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For New Missile Attack On U.S. Ship

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SANAA, Jan 19 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi group, today, claimed responsibility for carrying out a missile attack on a U.S. ship, in the Gulf of Aden.
“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis), carried out an attack targeting a U.S. ship (Chem Ranger), in the Gulf of Aden, with several appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate,” Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.– NNN-SABA
