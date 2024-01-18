NAM Summit: Algeria To Support Kenya's Mission In Haiti

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi held talks with Ahmed Attaf, the Algerian Foreign Minister in Uganda

KAMPALA (Uganda), Jan 19 (NNN-KBC) - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed Kenya's appreciation for Algeria's political and financial support for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary delivered the message during a meeting with Ahmed Attaf, Algerian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the ongoing 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit held Thursday in Munyonyo, Uganda.

Dr. Mudavadi affirmed the commitment of Kenya to lead international efforts to support the quest for peace and stability in Haiti.

Minister Attaf pledged Algeria's continued collaboration with Kenya on the issue.

The two Ministers also discussed the conflict between Israel and Hamas and jointly called for the imperative of de-escalation of conflict hostilities and end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Both Kenya and Algeria underscored on the need for a two-state solution, aligning with the UN declaration for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Addressing the threat of terrorism and extremism in Africa, Minister Attaf highlighted the challenges faced by the Sahel region due to armed and extremist groups, some with links to terrorist organizations like ISIS.

Dr. Mudavadi stressed the importance of concerted efforts to combat terrorism, citing Kenya's own security concerns due to groups like Al-Shabab

Kenya and Algeria maintain strong political and diplomatic ties and are strategic partners on the African continent. - NNN-KBC