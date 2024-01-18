Russian Subversive Groups Most Active In Sumy Region Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups in the border area, mostly in the Sumy region.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

"We see that the RF is trying to use its subversive reconnaissance groups, mostly in the Sumy sector. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups were also spotted in the Kharkiv region. They are the least active in the Chernihiv region. But we remember well the beginning of 2023, when enemy subversive reconnaissance groups were most active in the Chernihiv sector, so this area is also under close scrutiny," Demchenko said.

The spokesman said that the enemy keeps shelling the border with all types of weapons.

: No threat of Russian offensive from Belarus, but border being reinforce

Since the beginning of this year, Ukrainian border patrols have already recorded more than 1,200 Russian attacks on the territories of the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks occurred in the Kharkiv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev said that living near the border with Russia in northern Ukraine is dangerous for civilians and called on themto heed the advice of local authorities to evacuate.