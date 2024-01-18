Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market To Reach $8.2 Billion By 2029 - A Deep Dive Into Products, Regions, And Emerging Economies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global respiratory diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2029 from USD 5.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Growth of the respiratory diagnostics market is propelled by a combination of factors that collectively address the increasing global burden of respiratory diseases. Technological advancements, particularly in diagnostic tools and imaging techniques, have greatly improved the precision and efficiency of respiratory diagnostics, allowing for early detection and more effective management of conditions like COPD, TB, and lung cancer etc.

Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about the importance of early diagnosis, coupled with government-led screening programs, has contributed to a higher demand for respiratory diagnostic tests. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dimension to the market, emphasizing the urgency of rapid and accurate diagnostics for respiratory infections. Changes in regulations, such as new requirements for product approval, labeling, or quality standards, can restrain the market growth.

