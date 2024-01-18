United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In 2022, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market reached a valuation of USD 1.36 billion and is poised for substantial growth in the forecasted period, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% through 2028. This market pertains to the global industry specializing in the diagnosis and testing of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases comprise a group of disorders in which the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own healthy tissues, resulting in various health complications. The market for autoimmune disease diagnostics encompasses a wide array of products, services, and technologies designed for the identification and monitoring of these conditions.



Key Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases

Technological Advancements

Expanding Product Portfolio Geographical Expansion

Key Market Challenges



Complexity of Autoimmune Diseases

Lack of Specific Biomarkers

High Diagnostic Costs Variability in Disease Presentation

Key Market Trends



Advances in Biomarker Discovery

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Multiplex Testing

Key Market Players



Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Roche Diagnostics Corp

Beckman Coulter Inc

SQI Diagnostics Inc

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

Aesku Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG

INOVA Diagnostics Inc

Crescendo Bioscience LLC bioMerieux SA

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Component:



Instruments

Reagents Consumables

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:



Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Antibodies & Immunologic Tests Others

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:



Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers Others

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region:



North-East

Mid-west

West South

