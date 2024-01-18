               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, To 2028


1/18/2024 10:00:45 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
In 2022, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market reached a valuation of USD 1.36 billion and is poised for substantial growth in the forecasted period, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% through 2028. This market pertains to the global industry specializing in the diagnosis and testing of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases comprise a group of disorders in which the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own healthy tissues, resulting in various health complications. The market for autoimmune disease diagnostics encompasses a wide array of products, services, and technologies designed for the identification and monitoring of these conditions.

Key Market Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases
  • Technological Advancements
  • Expanding Product Portfolio
  • Geographical Expansion

Key Market Challenges

  • Complexity of Autoimmune Diseases
  • Lack of Specific Biomarkers
  • High Diagnostic Costs
  • Variability in Disease Presentation

Key Market Trends

  • Advances in Biomarker Discovery
  • Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
  • Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring
  • Multiplex Testing

Key Market Players

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Roche Diagnostics Corp
  • Beckman Coulter Inc
  • SQI Diagnostics Inc
  • EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG
  • Aesku Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG
  • INOVA Diagnostics Inc
  • Crescendo Bioscience LLC
  • bioMerieux SA

Report Scope
In this report, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Component:

  • Instruments
  • Reagents
  • Consumables

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:

  • Routine Laboratory Tests
  • Inflammatory Markers
  • Antibodies & Immunologic Tests
  • Others

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:

  • Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
  • Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region:

  • North-East
  • Mid-west
  • West
  • South

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN18012024004107003653ID1107740915

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search