United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
In 2022, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market reached a valuation of USD 1.36 billion and is poised for substantial growth in the forecasted period, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% through 2028. This market pertains to the global industry specializing in the diagnosis and testing of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases comprise a group of disorders in which the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own healthy tissues, resulting in various health complications. The market for autoimmune disease diagnostics encompasses a wide array of products, services, and technologies designed for the identification and monitoring of these conditions.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Technological Advancements Expanding Product Portfolio Geographical Expansion
Key Market Challenges
Complexity of Autoimmune Diseases Lack of Specific Biomarkers High Diagnostic Costs Variability in Disease Presentation
Key Market Trends
Advances in Biomarker Discovery Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Multiplex Testing
Key Market Players
Abbott Laboratories Siemens Healthineers AG Roche Diagnostics Corp Beckman Coulter Inc SQI Diagnostics Inc EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG Aesku Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG INOVA Diagnostics Inc Crescendo Bioscience LLC bioMerieux SA
Report Scope
In this report, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Component:
Instruments Reagents Consumables
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:
Routine Laboratory Tests Inflammatory Markers Antibodies & Immunologic Tests Others
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:
Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User:
Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region:
North-East Mid-west West South
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN18012024004107003653ID1107740915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.