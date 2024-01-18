Alert Sounded In UP For Pran Pratishtha Event, R-Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 19 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have sounded an alert across the state in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Director General of Police (DGP), Vijaya Kumar has issued directions to all districts police chiefs and police Commissionerate heads to review security arrangements at public places and intensify vigilance over suspicious activities to avert any untoward incident.

A senior police official said the intelligence sleuths and anti-terror agencies were on the field task this year after Islamic State-inspired terror module was unearthed from different parts of the state only a few weeks ago.

The DGP's media cell said that the DGP had issued stern direction for extensive checking and intensified vigil across the state.

It further stated that the police officials concerned have been asked to gather information about suspicious individuals, staying in a rented accommodations in different locations of the state.

The DGP said that people staying in hotels, guesthouses and lodges for long duration should also be questioned and their credentials be verified.

Extensive checking drive should be carried out in malls, railway stations, bus stations and other crowded places.

The DGP also asked police heads on India-Nepal border to intensify vigil on any suspicious movements.

