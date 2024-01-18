(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Hydropower Market
revenue will surpass US$265.6 billion in 2024
Growing Environmental Consciousness and the Need for Sustainable Power Generation
Hydropower stands acknowledged as an environmentally friendly and sustainable energy source, aligning seamlessly with the escalating global focus on environmental awareness and the imperative for sustainable power generation. Furthermore, hydropower projects play a pivotal role in ensuring energy security by furnishing a dependable and unwavering power supply.
The adaptability of hydropower, capable of catering to diverse scales of electricity demand, serves as a compelling catalyst for its widespread adoption on a global scale. Substantially propelling market growth are government initiatives, subsidies, and favorable policies that lend substantial support to hydropower projects.
The hydropower market is rife with numerous opportunities. Venturing into burgeoning markets represents a promising trajectory for industry participants. These markets often boast untapped hydropower potential, offering fertile ground for the initiation of novel projects. Furthermore, establishing manufacturing units in lucrative markets holds the potential to augment operational efficiency and curtail costs.
Embracing low-cost hydropower solutions in low and middle-income countries emerges as a significant opportunity to address energy needs sustainably. Forming strategic alliances with regional entities facilitates the exchange of knowledge, technology transfer, and mutual advancement. Simultaneously, investments in cutting-edge technologies, such as advanced turbine systems and smart grid integration, unlock avenues for innovation and efficiency enhancements.
New Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Onshore Wind Power are on the Verge of Costing Less Than the Marginal Operating Cost of Hydropower
The assertion that new Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Onshore Wind Power are approaching cost parity with, or even potentially undercutting, the marginal operating cost of Hydropower implies a significant could be the high initial capital costs associated with the construction of hydropower facilities, including dams and reservoirs.
While hydropower has historically been a reliable and cost-effective source of renewable energy, the upfront investment required for infrastructure development might limit its ability to compete with the decreasing costs of solar PV and onshore wind projects. Additionally, environmental concerns and regulatory challenges associated with the construction of new hydropower projects may act as restraining factors.
Opposition to dam construction due to ecological impacts, displacement of communities, and habitat disruption can hinder the growth of hydropower, especially when compared to the perceived environmental benefits of solar and wind installations.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
Hydropower Is a Key Contributor to Low-Carbon Electricity Generation The Future of Hydroelectric Plant Modernization Flexible and Reliable Power Generation is Getting Traction in the Market
Market Restraining Factors
New Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Onshore Wind Power are on the Verge of Costing Less Than the Marginal Operating Cost of Hydropower Unstable Supply, as the Energy Generated Depends on Seasonal Highs and Lows, Can Act as a Deterrent for Small Hydropower Installations Hydropower Projects Face Challenges Related to Policy and Regulation
Market Opportunities
Integration of IoT with Hydropower Is Expected to Create New Opportunities Emerging and Developing Economies, Particularly Through Public Sector Investments, have Led Global Hydropower Growth Faster Hydropower Expansion is Anticipated in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East
Leading companies profiled in the report
A Energi Alstom American Electric Power Company, Inc. Andritz AG British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority China Three Gorges Corporation Duke Energy Corporation Electricite de France (EDF) Eletrobras Enel S.p.A GE Renewable Energy Ontario Power Generation Inc. SSE plc State Power Investment Corporation Voith Group
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Size Estimation by
Market Values (US$ Billion) Market Volume (GW)
Market Segment by Type
Impoundment Hydropower Plant Storage Hydropower Plant Run-of-River Hydropower Plant
Market Segment by Capacity
Micro & Pico (Below 100 KW) Small (100KW-30 MW) Large (30 MW-100 MW) Gigantic (Above 100 MW)
Market Segment by End-User
Industrial Commercial Residential Government and Institutes Other End-User
Market Segment by CAPEX
Civil Construction Electromechanical Equipment Electric Power Infrastructure Grid Connection Infrastructure Maintenance and Repairs Miscellaneous Expenses
North America
Europe
Spain Italy France Norway Russia Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa
