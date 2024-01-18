Team Selected To Redevelop Iconic 2 Peachtree In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Integral Group (“Integral”), a renowned leader with over 30-years of master development experience creating residential and mixed-use development projects, is proud to announce that Invest Atlanta has selected the proposal prepared by Two Peachtree Partners LLC, a joint venture among Integral, The Atlantic Companies ( ), T. Dallas Smith & Company ( ), and Lalani Ventures ( ), for the redevelopment of 2 Peachtree Street, a historic 41-story Atlanta high rise office building. Two Peachtree Partners LLC brings together unparalleled local expertise and commitment to Atlanta's urban fabric.2 Peachtree Street marks a significant milestone in The Integral Group's legacy of transformative urban development. Known for their innovative approach in mixed-use master planned and transit-oriented developments, the company aims to revitalize the project into a mixed-use hub, incorporating residential, retail, and office spaces. This redevelopment aligns with the company's ethos of fostering communities through thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and a focus on affordable and senior housing."We are proud to contribute to Atlanta's urban landscape once again and look forward to working in partnership with Invest Atlanta, other downtown stakeholders, and our development partners to revitalize a core of Atlanta's downtown. The vision for 2 Peachtree Street is not just about building or repositioning structures but creating a community that resonates with the heart of Atlanta," said Egbert Perry, Chairman, The Integral Group. "We are committed to honoring Atlanta's rich history while embracing its dynamic future."Integral's extensive portfolio demonstrates their expertise in various sectors, including program and construction management, property and asset management, and significant developments like the historic Centennial Place located just north of Centennial Park in Atlanta and Trinity Mills Station, one of the largest transit-oriented developments in Texas. These projects exemplify the fusion of sustainability, accessibility, and community-centric design.“As we start work on the 2 Peachtree Street project with our other valued partners, we at The Atlantic Companies are excited about the chance to make a significant difference in Atlanta's cityscape,” said Mack Reese, managing partner of The Atlantic Companies.“Twenty years ago, we were honored to be a part of the Tech Square development that has revitalized the Fifth Street area of Midtown. Now, we look forward to working with other stakeholders to revitalize this important, historic part of Downtown Atlanta”.2 Peachtree Street project is poised to be a beacon of urban transformation in Atlanta, enhancing the city's growth trajectory while embodying Integral's commitment to building better lives and stronger communities.“We're thrilled to be a part of the 2 Peachtree Partners' team,” said Shaneel Lalani of Lalani Ventures, owner of Underground Atlanta.“We're very interested in what happens to this building as we own both 34 Peachtree and Underground Atlanta, which are next door. Our aim is to have a positive impact on this area of downtown. By converting 2 Peachtree to a residential use, it will strengthen all the nearby properties. We look forward to continuing to make downtown even more vibrant - a great place to call home, to study, to work and to play.”"We are honored to join forces with our esteemed partners in this transformative project at 2 Peachtree Street. Our commitment at T. Dallas Smith & Company has always been to pave the way for inclusive and impactful developments in the commercial real estate landscape. This project aligns perfectly with our mission to create spaces that not only serve our hometown but also set new standards in sustainable and equitable urban development. We are excited to contribute our expertise in tenant representation and commercial real estate to make this vision a reality."Integral is a 300-person company founded in 1993. Today the company has developments and investments in more than 20 U.S. cities. Integral's portfolio includes master planned, mixed-use developments, as well as affordable, workforce and class“A” multi-family housing. The company's portfolio ranges as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Baltimore, Maryland.

Rick White

Integral

+1 404-224-1860

...