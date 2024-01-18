FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Announces The Debut Of Its First EN Generation Of Male Vtubers, Avallum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTuber agency FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION, operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.) announced the debut of its first English-speaker-oriented
male VTuber group "Avallum".
Debut Stream Start
January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST
January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST
Teaser Video:
FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION currently boasts 13 uniquely talented JP members, and with the support of its fans, the agency has reached a total subscriber count of over 100,000.
This time, with the goal of delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to a wider audience, the 5 member group "Avallum" has been formed. The activities of "Avallum"
will be primarily focused on English speakers. X (formerly Twitter) accounts and YouTube channels are online now and activities will commence shortly.
The relay-style debut streams will begin on January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, and January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST, showcasing their charisma, goals, and personalities. Right afterward, their first original song will be released.
FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION shows no signs of slowing down either, with auditions set to start around spring to take onboard new talents for the next EN wave.
Talents:
Gale Galleon
Art & Design: Kokokanata
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM
JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST
YouTube:@galegalleon
X:
Cassian Floros
Art & Design: Yamada Shiro
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:30 AM
JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:30 PM PST
YouTube: @CassianFloros
X:
Lucien Lunaris
Art & Design: Inutsuki Kemuri
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:00 PM
JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:00 PM PST
YouTube: @LucienLunaris
X:
Zander Netherbrand
Art & Design: Namakawa
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:30 PM
JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:30 PM PST
YouTube: @ZanderNetherbrand
X:
Rosco Graves
Art & Design: Shinotarou
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 1:00 PM
JST, January 27 (Sat) 8:00 PM PST
YouTube: @roscograves
X:
REALITY Studios will continue developing and supporting its expanding roster of talents to provide exciting and entertaining content in 2024 and beyond.
What is FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION?
We are a growing VTuber agency that houses individuals passionate about making new and engaging content.
About REALITY Studios, Inc.
We oversee multiple VTuber agencies responsible for handling and producing amazing and diverse talents.
Media Kit:
GREE and the GREE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GREE, Inc. in Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE GREE, Inc.
