Processed Vegetable Market To Grow By USD 76.55 Billion From 2022 To 2027, Increasing Demand For Processed Vegetables To Boost The Market- Technavio

The processed vegetable market is to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

10.39% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing demand for processed vegetables.

The global trade in processed vegetables is experiencing growth driven by several factors. These include enhanced market access for companies and consumers, evolving consumer preferences for convenient and healthy food options, a more professional retail network linking manufacturers and retailers, and advancements in logistics, controlled atmosphere storage, and cold-chain facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Vegetable Market 2023-2027

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

The Processed Vegetable Market, encompassing a wide array of vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, green beans, peas, corn, spinach, bell peppers, onions, garlic, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, mushrooms, artichokes, green peas, beets, radishes, celery, eggplant, squash, kale, okra, peppers, cucumbers, pumpkins, and green onions, faces significant challenges. These include maintaining freshness and nutritional value during processing and distribution, meeting diverse consumer preferences, and adhering to stringent health and safety regulations. Additionally, the market must tackle supply chain complexities and respond to seasonal fluctuations in vegetable availability, while also addressing sustainability concerns and adapting to evolving technologies in food processing.



The threat from unorganized players and intense competition among companies is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The entry of players into the market is encouraged by the high volume of purchases of processed vegetables, which increases competition. As it becomes difficult to maintain standardized production technology, distributors and importers of privately labeled products mainly subcontract their products to third-party producers.

Processed Vegetable Market

2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The processed vegetable market analysis includes product (canned vegetables, frozen vegetables, and fresh-cut vegetables), distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers and convenience stores, specialty food stores, and online retailers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the canned vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Canned vegetables refer to processed vegetables preserved in cans to extend shelf life, offering health benefits comparable to fresh produce. The segment's growth is propelled by the escalating demand for processed vegetables as a key contributing factor.

The processed vegetable market covers the following areas:



Processed Vegetable Market Sizing

Processed Vegetable Market Forecast Processed Vegetable Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ardo Coordination Center NV

B and G Foods Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Conagra Brands Inc.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Dole plc

Farmers Market Foods Inc.

J.D. Irving Ltd.

Libbys Brand Holding

Mitsubishi Corp.

Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC

NutriAsia Inc.

RFG Holdings Ltd.

Seneca Foods Corp.

Smith Frozen Foods Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Sysco Corp. The Fresh Gourmet Co.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

