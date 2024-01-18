Automated Test Equipment Market To Grow By USD 2.05 Billion From 2022-2027 APAC Is Estimated To Contribute 43% To The Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Augmented production of electronic goods to boost market growth

global automated test equipment market

is estimated to grow by USD 2.05 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market

Automated Test Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

End-user (Consumer electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Product (Non-memory ATE, Memory, and Discrete), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



consumer electronics segment anticipates significant market share growth, fueled by rising demand for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, driven by the advantages of mixed-signal ICs enabling mobility and multi-functionality. Shorter replacement cycles due to technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences propel mobile device sales, consequently increasing demand for mixed-signal ICs. Moreover, the shift from desktop PCs to laptops further augments the market with increasing laptop sales. This growth is supported by advancements in Semiconductor Testing, PCB Testing, System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies, Memory Chip Testing, Mixed Signal Testing, RF Testing, Analog Testing, Digital Testing, Wireless Communication Testing, Consumer Electronics Testing, Automotive Testing, Aerospace and Defense Testing, 5G Testing, and IoT Device Testing.

By geography, the global automated test equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automated test equipment market.

APAC 's estimated 43% contribution to global market growth stems from major electronics manufacturers outsourcing to China and India.

Shifts are notable in segments like passive electronic components and semiconductor testing, leveraging the region's substantial labor pool. Government initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'New Open-Door policy' drive economic growth and attract foreign investments, with companies like Xiaomi and Samsung investing in manufacturing units, promising a significant driver for the ATE market. This growth is supported by advancements in Environmental Stress Testing, Test Fixture, Test Program Set (TPS), In-Circuit Testing (ICT), Functional Testing, Boundary Scan Testing, Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Teradyne, Advantest, National Instruments, and Keysight Technologies. Additionally, market growth is influenced by drivers such as Technological Advancements, Customization and Integration Services, Global Supply Chain Dynamics, Regulatory Compliance, and Standards.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

