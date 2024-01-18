(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Future FinTech Group Inc. (“Future FinTech” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FTFT) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Future FinTech securities between March 10, 2020 and January 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until March 18, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) Defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang's ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Future FinTech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

