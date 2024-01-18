Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Docgo, And Ramaco And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DocGo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO), and Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



DocGo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

On January 10, 2024, before the market opened, Fuzzy Panda Research released a report entitled“DocGo – Allegations of Fraudulent Billing Practices & Forging of Documents.” Fuzzy Panda further stated that“through former employee interviews and never before seen lawsuits we discovered serious allegations that DocGo (DCGO) has allegedly been committing Medicare fraud and having employees forge signatures on medical documents.”

On this news, the price of DocGo stock fell sharply in intraday trading on January 10, 2024.

For more information on the DocGo investigation go to:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC)

On December 11, 2023, Wolfpack Research published a report on the Company entitled "METC: Pumping and Dumping Nearly Worthless Dirt" (the "Wolfpack Report"). Noting that the Company's stock price "recently soared following a Wall Street Journal article that hyped its Brook Mine as a potential source of up to $37 billion in rare earth elements", the Wolfpack Report that "[t]here is no way to profitably mine them" and estimated that the Company "would lose ~$88 billion if they were ever able to extract, process and sell $37 billion of REEs from the Brook Mine." The Wolfpack Report asserted that Ramaco "has likely performed" extractability tests and "is sitting on disappointing results."

Further, the Wolfpack Report noted that "Yorktown Partners, a PE fund that specializes in energy and mining and knows Brook Mine and the management team better than anyone, has sold ~12% of its holdings since November" and that "[o]verall, insiders have dumped $96.3 million in stock since the start of November."

On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 3.58%, to close at $16.18 per share on December 11, 2023.

For more information on the Ramaco investigation go to:

